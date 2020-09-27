Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marathwada rains: Will help affected farmers, says Bhuse

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 17:09 IST
Marathwada rains: Will help affected farmers, says Bhuse

Farmers facing losses due tocrop damage after heavy rainfall in Marathwada region will beprovided relief and the matter will also be raised with theUnion government, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister DadasahebBhuse said on Sunday

Speaking to reporters after meeting farmers inKasarkheda in Nanded, some 250 kilometres from here, Bhusesaid he had earlier visited affected areas in Parbhani andHingoli

"The state government will help the farmers. We willalso raise the issue with the Centre and the situation andlosses will be conveyed," he said, adding that officials havebeen told to quickly complete damage assessment exercisesunderway.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala dubbing artist,3 others booked for 'assaulting' man for defaming women

A case was registered against four women, including a popular Malayalam dubbing artist on Sunday for assaulting a man, who had allegedly uploaded derogatory videos about women online, police said. A group of women, including dubbing artist ...

Nepal Army chief goes into self-quarantine

Nepals Army chief General Purna Chandara Thapa has gone into self-quarantine after his cook tested positive for COVID-19. Thapa has been staying in quarantine since Sunday morning after a cook at the Army chiefs residence tested positive f...

MoS Finance Thakur's public grievances redressal through Twitter gains traction

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakurs drive to address through Twitter public grievances concerning his ministry has started gaining traction and is drawing accolades from the social media users. It has been a little over a month sin...

My govt is pro-farmers, no scope for bandh tomorrow: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asserted his government was pro-farmers and sought to brush aside the state-wide bandh called by various farmers outfits on Monday over amendments to the APMC and land reforms act, saying t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020