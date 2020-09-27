Marathwada rains: Will help affected farmers, says Bhuse

Farmers facing losses due tocrop damage after heavy rainfall in Marathwada region will beprovided relief and the matter will also be raised with theUnion government, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister DadasahebBhuse said on Sunday

Speaking to reporters after meeting farmers inKasarkheda in Nanded, some 250 kilometres from here, Bhusesaid he had earlier visited affected areas in Parbhani andHingoli

"The state government will help the farmers. We willalso raise the issue with the Centre and the situation andlosses will be conveyed," he said, adding that officials havebeen told to quickly complete damage assessment exercisesunderway.