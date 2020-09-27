Left Menu
Development News Edition

Identified tourism sites can be turned into green zones with use of only bio fuels: Petroleum min

Speaking at a virtual event organised by the tourism ministry on the occasion of ‘World Tourism Day 2020’, Pradhan, Minister of petroleum and natural gas, and steel, said the project's aim will be to turn such sites of tourist importance into completely green energy driven areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 17:12 IST
Identified tourism sites can be turned into green zones with use of only bio fuels: Petroleum min

Union cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday recommended a proposal under which identified tourist sites or iconic spots will be turned into green zones where vehicles using only eco-friendly fuel will be allowed to ply. He said the proposed project will be the joint effort of the ministry of tourism and the ministry of petroleum and natural gas. Speaking at a virtual event organised by the tourism ministry on the occasion of ‘World Tourism Day 2020’, Pradhan, Minister of petroleum and natural gas, and steel, said the project's aim will be to turn such sites of tourist importance into completely green energy driven areas. “The secretaries of the two ministries can jointly work on this. They can pick the iconic sites already identified by the ministry of tourism or 100 sites of tourist importance and turn them into completely green energy driven regions," he said. "This should be done taking the state governments on board. We have to look towards modern technology to create sustainable fuel and ensure that we use battery operated vehicles, LNG, PNG, LPG in their vicinity rather than diesel and petrol vehicles,” the minister said.

Pradhan also launched another initiative called SAATHI -- System for Assessment, Awareness, and Training for the hospitality industry -- to assist the sector in their preparedness to continue operations safely and mitigate risks arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hailing the initiative, Pradhan said people have spent months cooped up in their homes and might want to venture out. But there is apprehension about the pandemic and the hospitality industry must follow protocols to provide safety to tourists, he said.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala dubbing artist,3 others booked for 'assaulting' man for defaming women

A case was registered against four women, including a popular Malayalam dubbing artist on Sunday for assaulting a man, who had allegedly uploaded derogatory videos about women online, police said. A group of women, including dubbing artist ...

Nepal Army chief goes into self-quarantine

Nepals Army chief General Purna Chandara Thapa has gone into self-quarantine after his cook tested positive for COVID-19. Thapa has been staying in quarantine since Sunday morning after a cook at the Army chiefs residence tested positive f...

MoS Finance Thakur's public grievances redressal through Twitter gains traction

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakurs drive to address through Twitter public grievances concerning his ministry has started gaining traction and is drawing accolades from the social media users. It has been a little over a month sin...

My govt is pro-farmers, no scope for bandh tomorrow: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asserted his government was pro-farmers and sought to brush aside the state-wide bandh called by various farmers outfits on Monday over amendments to the APMC and land reforms act, saying t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020