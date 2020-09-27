Sharad Pawar hails SAD for walking out of NDA over farm bills
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership for its decision to quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm bills issue. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the decision to snap ties with the NDA on Saturday night amid the stepped up farmer agitation in Punjab over the three farm legislations which were recently passed by Parliament.
"Congratulations to Shri Sukhbir Badal, president of Akali dal and the party MP Harsimrat Badal who under the leadership of Prakash Singh Badal pulled out of the NDA in protest against the farmers Bills. Thanks for firmly standing with the farmers!" Pawar tweeted. Harsimrat Kaur Badal had on September 17 quit the Union Cabinet after Sukhbir Badal strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha, claiming these legislations will "destroy" the agriculture sector in Punjab.
