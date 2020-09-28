Rizvi writes to PM: Scrap Places of Worship Act, rebuild temples

Former chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi, on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to scrap the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 -- brought by the then Congress government -- and rebuild the temples, which were demolished by the Mughal emperors during their rule. In a video message, Rizvi said that he has written to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to scrap the law, which was enacted by the then Congress government to "appease the Muslim community" and grant security to the "illegal mosques built by the Mughal emperors after demolishing ancient temples".

"I urge you to scrap the Places of Worship Act, 1991, brought by the then Congress government to appease some Muslim organisations and violate the rights of the Hindus, and bring in laws or set up a high-level committee to mediate and remove these mosques and rebuild the ancient temples where they stood before being demolished by the Mughal emperors," read the letter in Hindi. In the video message, Rizvi said he had also listed the key "illegal" mosques. "We live in a democratic country. We cannot undo the exploitation by the Mughal emperors, but giving back the religious belongings will be justice to the Hindus of the country." Rizvi said.

The former chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, in his letter, named Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, and Kashi Vishvanath temple in Varanasi among others as some ancient temples demolished by the Mughal rulers. Notably, the Ram Janmabhoomi issue was resolved with a landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in November last year, after which the Bhoomi Poojan for the construction of a grant temple was conducted on August 5 this year.

Meanwhile, a suit has been moved in a Mathura civil court to "reclaim" the entire Krishna Janmabhoomi in the town and remove Shahi Idgah Masjid. (ANI)