Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rizvi writes to PM: Scrap Places of Worship Act, rebuild temples

Former chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi, on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to scrap the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 -- brought by the then Congress government -- and rebuild the temples, which were demolished by the Mughal emperors during their rule.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:35 IST
Rizvi writes to PM: Scrap Places of Worship Act, rebuild temples
Former Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi delivers a video message on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi, on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to scrap the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 -- brought by the then Congress government -- and rebuild the temples, which were demolished by the Mughal emperors during their rule. In a video message, Rizvi said that he has written to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to scrap the law, which was enacted by the then Congress government to "appease the Muslim community" and grant security to the "illegal mosques built by the Mughal emperors after demolishing ancient temples".

"I urge you to scrap the Places of Worship Act, 1991, brought by the then Congress government to appease some Muslim organisations and violate the rights of the Hindus, and bring in laws or set up a high-level committee to mediate and remove these mosques and rebuild the ancient temples where they stood before being demolished by the Mughal emperors," read the letter in Hindi. In the video message, Rizvi said he had also listed the key "illegal" mosques. "We live in a democratic country. We cannot undo the exploitation by the Mughal emperors, but giving back the religious belongings will be justice to the Hindus of the country." Rizvi said.

The former chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, in his letter, named Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, and Kashi Vishvanath temple in Varanasi among others as some ancient temples demolished by the Mughal rulers. Notably, the Ram Janmabhoomi issue was resolved with a landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in November last year, after which the Bhoomi Poojan for the construction of a grant temple was conducted on August 5 this year.

Meanwhile, a suit has been moved in a Mathura civil court to "reclaim" the entire Krishna Janmabhoomi in the town and remove Shahi Idgah Masjid. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian, Azeri forces battle again, at least 21 reported killed

At least 21 people were killed on Monday in a second day of heavy clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh that reportedly involved air power, missiles and heavy armour.The confrontation between the two ...

England fines those who fail to self-isolate

People across England face tough new fines if they fail to self isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. Starting Monday, those who fail to follow the rules face a 1,000-pound USD 1,200 fine, which increases to 10,000 pounds for repeat ...

Delhi local bodies, railways, banks get maximum graft complaints in 2019: CVC

Different local bodies in Delhi like the Delhi Jal Board DJB and municipal corporations, the railways and banks received maximum number of corruption complaints against their employees last year, according to a Central Vigilance Commission ...

Uber wins court appeal to continue operating on London roads

Taxi ride-hailing giant Uber won a court appeal in Britain on Monday to be granted a new licence to operate in London. The US-headquartered app has been operating in London on an interim basis while its appeal was being heard after Transpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020