South-west monsoon starts withdrawing; dry weather over north-west India, rainfall in south: IMD

Withdrawal of South-west monsoon from parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab will likely result in dry weather over most parts of north-west India during the next five days, while there would be scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the southern peninsula, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:38 IST
South-west monsoon starts withdrawing; dry weather over north-west India, rainfall in south: IMD
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Withdrawal of South-west monsoon from parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab will likely result in dry weather over most parts of north-west India during the next five days, while there would be scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the southern peninsula, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. According to the IMD, conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the South-west monsoon from some more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the next two-three days.

But there would likely be "moderate thunderstorm with lightning" at isolated places over north peninsular India, Central and North-east India during the next 12 hours, the IMD tweeted on Monday. It added: "A trough runs from a cyclonic circulation over east Bihar to west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast across Gangetic West Bengal and coastal Odisha at lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of this system: Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning very likely over south peninsular India during (the) next 3 days. Isolated heavy falls are very likely over Tamilnadu during (the) next 2 days; over Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala on 29th Sept." (ANI)

