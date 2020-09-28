NCB not in hurry to summon others, focussed on bail hearings of Rhea, 5 accused tomorrow: Sources

Left Menu
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is not in hurry to summon any other celebrity, and is currently focusing on the bail hearing of Rhea Chakraborty and other five accused in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, sources said today.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is not in hurry to summon any other celebrity, and is currently focusing on the bail hearing of Rhea Chakraborty and other five accused in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, sources said today. "NCB is not in hurry to summon any other celebrity right now. NCB is focusing on tomorrow's bail hearing of all six accused in Bombay High Court," NCB sources told ANI.

They said that all the statements of witnesses and accused will he looked into and analysed and if NCB finds something incriminating then it will decide on summoning others, as and when needed. "Seized phones will also be scanned and if anything incriminating is found then NCB will go ahead with the probe based on the new findings. But, NCB has time to look in the phone scanning thing, as it still has almost six months left to file a charge sheet in the Bollywood related drug case," they added.

Earlier on September 11, the court had rejected the bail plea of Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and others observing that if she is released on bail she may alert other accused and they may destroy the evidence in the matter. On September 27, NCB seized mobile phones of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and others,

NCB recorded the statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor on September 26. "The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded. Kshitij Prasad has been placed under arrested after questioning. No fresh summon has been issued today. We have arrested more than 18 people," Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB said on Saturday.

The NCB had launched an investigation into the drugs case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In the investigation, many revelations surfaced including various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

