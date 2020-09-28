Farmers continue 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab

Farmers in Punjab continued their 'rail roko' agitation for the fifth consecutive day on Monday and announced that the protest against the three farm bills passed by parliament recently will be extended till October 2.

Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been squatting on rail tracks since September 24. The committee's president Satnam Singh Pannu said they have decided to intensify their protest against the Centre and the farmers will continue to block rail tracks at Tanda, Mukerian, Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Ferozepur till October 2. The protesters raised slogans against the Union government and demanded rollback of the "anti-farmer" laws.

Meanwhile, trains continued to remain suspended in Punjab in the wake of the farmers' stir. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to the three contentious bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.