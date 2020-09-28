Odisha power consumption reaches pre-COVID-19 levels indicating rise in industrial activity: CM Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that the electricity consumption has reached pre-COVID levels in the state which indicates that industrial and other business activities are picking up. "Our electricity consumption has reached pre-COVID times signalling a picking up of industrial activity and other business. We target to provide 20 crore man-days under NREGS. Our focus will be on lending to farmers, women SHGs and MSMEs to further kick start the economy," Patnaik said while holding a legislative party meeting via video conferencing ahead of Assembly session which is set to commence on Tuesday.

"We are proud of our frontline COVID warriors and those who have sacrificed their lives for the people of Odisha. They are dear to us and we salute their heroic deeds and selfless sacrifice. I take this opportunity to thank the 4.5 crore people of Odisha, those who have stood with us and showed great resilience in the face of this unprecedented pandemic," he added. The country is going through a tough phase for the last 6 months amid COVID-19 pandemic, Patnaik said.

"With the support of people of Odisha and dedicated hard work of Covid Warriors, Odisha is putting a brave fight against Covid. We have one of the highest recovery rates in the country and Odisha saves maximum people in the country with low fatality rates," he said. "We are the pioneering state to setup dedicated Covid hospitals, temporary medical camps and empowered gram panchayats in playing a vital role in Covid management. From food in TMCs to accommodation, testing, lodging, transport, treatment, plasma therapy everything is provided free of cost to Covid patients in the State," he added.

Patnaik said that Odisha is the only State in the country which is providing everything free of cost to everyone". "There is universal free coverage of all Covid related expenses. I had asked all to mobilise blood plasma and help in dead body cremation through our Jeeban Bindu and Odisha Mo Parivar Programmes. Also we should actively sensitise people on use of mask, hand washing, maintain social distance. For these we will have a month long awareness campaign from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, following COVID guidelines," he said.

Accordibg to state health ministry, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 2,12,609 including 1,73,571 recoveries, 38,172 active cases, and 813 deaths till September 27. Patient recovery in the past 24 hours stood at 3,378. (ANI)