Couple rescued by fire fighters from flooded Andhra village
A couple was rescued by firefighters from a flooded island village called Vallurupalem in the Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh after water levels rose due to incessant rain in the region.ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 00:17 IST
A couple was rescued by firefighters from a flooded island village called Vallurupalem in the Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh after water levels rose due to incessant rain in the region. According to locals, horticulture crops in Pamula Lanka and Thodella Dibba Lanka villages were also submerged in floodwaters.
Sivaiah, Thotlavalluru mandal Tehsildar informed that four relief centres have been set up in the mandal for the villagers. The India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted moderate thunderstorms with lightning over the region.
"Another cyclonic circulation lies over south Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood at mid-tropospheric levels. Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana," the IMD had tweeted on Monday. (ANI)
