Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patnaik launches initiative to make Odisha 'slum-free' in next 3 years

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday has launched a slum up-gradation and de-listing initiative under the JAGA Mission to make Odisha "slum-free" state in next three years.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-09-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 07:49 IST
Patnaik launches initiative to make Odisha 'slum-free' in next 3 years
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday has launched a slum up-gradation and de-listing initiative under the JAGA Mission to make Odisha "slum-free" state in next three years. He stated that all the slums will be converted in model colonies in the next three years. Patnaik said that the process of development will start immediately in 1,000 slums and then scaled up to cover each and every slum in the state.

"This slum up-gradation and de-listing initiative aim to improve the living conditions of 18 lakh slum dwellers by providing them with piped water supply, paved roads, stormwater drains, street lights, sanitation, household electricity, community spaces and recreational areas. But more importantly, it encourages the participation of the slum dwellers themselves in the up-gradation process," the Chief Minister said. "When faced with the daunting and global challenge of urban poverty we made a similar choice - we could either continue treating slum dwellers as encroachers, evict them and push them deeper into an unending cycle of poverty and deprivation; OR we could recognise the immense contributions they make to the social and economic life of our cities, empower them with land rights, improve their living conditions and break forever the cycle of indignity and deprivation," he said.

Patnaik has commenced the distribution of land entitlement certificates to 1,05,000 families living in 1,718 slums in 101 towns benefitting 4.5 lakh population along with this. He has also dedicated the 116 "PARICHAY" - the multi-purpose community centres in the slums and the upcoming more than 400 such facilities which would act as the social lifeline of the slum communities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Multiple deaths in reported Oregon hostage standoff

A suspect was shot dead by police and there were multiple fatalities in a reported hostage situation at a home in Salem, Oregon on Monday, but no officers were injured, police reported. Marion County Sheriffs Office responded to a residence...

Reducing food waste can provide food security and environmental sustainability

Investments that reduce food loss and waste can deliver big wins on two pressing issues of our time food security and environmental sustainability, according to a new World Bank report. But the results are not automatic countries need well...

UK MP Bob Blackman urges not to recognise 'Conservative Friends of Kashmir' group

Expressing concern over the recent formation of Conservative Friends of Kashmir group, Bob Blackman, Member of British Parliament, has objected to any recognition be given to the group. In a letter to Amanda Milling, MP, Blackman wrote, The...

Air India's insistence on security scanning of mortal remains causing distress: Community leaders

Air Indias insistence on the mandatory security scanning of mortal remains before transporting it back to India has been causing distress, with community leaders ruing that the process at times is insensitive to their religious and cultural...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020