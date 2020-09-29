2 bikers tied up, beaten for 'snatching' mobile phone in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Two bikers were tied up to a pole and beaten up by the local residents of Mithanpura in Muzaffarpur for allegedly snatching a mobile phone on Monday.
According to a police officer, they rescued the men and took them to the local police station.
Appropriate action will be taken in the case, said police. (ANI)
