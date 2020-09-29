Left Menu
Assam floods: Death toll reaches 119, over 57.7 lakh people affected

Over 57.7 lakh people have been affected in 30 districts of Assam due to floods in the State, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday in its daily flood report.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 29-09-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:54 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Over 57.7 lakh people have been affected in 30 districts of Assam due to floods in the State, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday in its daily flood report. "As many as 57,75,643 persons have been affected in 30 districts of Assam due to floods in the state," the ASDMA said adding that 119 people have lost their lives due to the floods so far.

A total of 627 relief camps have been set up for the flood victims in the State, in which 1,56,991 victims are taking shelter. While the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed at eight locations of Assam, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is positioned at 40 different locations in the State.

According to the flood report of SDRF, NDRF, Circle Office, Civil Defence, IWT, and local people are involved in the rescue operations. Around 390 boats have been deployed for the aid. The State has been suffering from flood situations for the past several weeks. (ANI)

