Left Menu
Development News Edition

Environment Ministry to hold review and preparation meeting regarding air pollution, stubble burning on Oct 1

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) will conduct a virtual meeting on October 1 on the issue related to air pollution and stubble burning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:03 IST
Environment Ministry to hold review and preparation meeting regarding air pollution, stubble burning on Oct 1
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change logo (Photo: Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) will conduct a virtual meeting on October 1 on the issue related to air pollution and stubble burning.

State Environment Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Environment Secretaries and Pollution Control Boards will participate in the meeting along with corporations, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said, "We started working to reduce pollution level since 2016. It is not limited to Delhi corporation limit or state limit. This is an airshed which includes Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan."

On September 26, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on the issue related to stubble burning. The Chief Minister specifically mentioned about the usage of a technology developed by ICAR-Indian Agriculture Research Institute in Delhi and nearby States. "There will also be a review meeting on what work they did in the last two years. The states and pollution control agencies would plan accordingly," said Javadekar.

Since 2016, there are short, medium and long term plans in existence. Based on these plans, work will be reviewed during this meeting. Starting from October 15, as many as 50 teams of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) start visiting the spots every year and submit their suggestions on pollution control.

The Cabinet secretary, Principal secretary, Advisor to PMO conducted separate meetings on air pollution in their own capacity. Whereas the Environment Secretary has conducted two separate meetings, the CPCB has conducted four meetings regarding the same issue. On September 22, Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), the SC mandated body also wrote to Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to take stock of the situation and take action after early burning of crop residue was brought to their notice. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Trump and Biden to meet in pivotal first presidential debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off for the first time on Tuesday in a pivotal debate that will provide a stark clash of styles and the prospect of a fiery and brutally personal grudge match.With...

Devise way to allow citizens to use local trains: HC to Maha

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the Maharashtra government needed to come up with a way to allow common people to use public transport system in Mumbai as people are losing jobs, while hearing a plea by lawyers seeking permission to b...

Rights group Amnesty halts India operations, says facing witch-hunt

Human rights group Amnesty International stopped its work in India on Tuesday saying the government had frozen its bank accounts in the latest action against it for speaking out about rights violations. The group said it had laid off staff ...

Trump ups spending on lawyers as U.S. election legal battles heat up

President Donald Trumps campaign is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on lawyers to litigate voting by mail, including in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Federal Election Commission FEC data showed.The campaign paid more tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020