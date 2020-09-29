Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 2:47 p.m.

Jharkhand court orders release of 17 Tablighi Jamaat members. 2:46 p.m.

COVID-19 delays NMDC Chhattisgarh steel plant commissioning which is now expected in July, 2021. 2:41 p.m.

Diwali is round the corner and no employee should be deprived of the joy of festivity, the Delhi High Court observed while asking the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) to disburse pending salaries of 9,000 teachers engaged by the civic body. 2:33 p.m.

British oil explorer Cairn Energy Plc says it is seeking from the Indian government USD 1.4 billion (about Rs 10,300 crore) in losses arising from the expropriation of its investments to enforce a retrospective tax demand. 2:22 p.m.

Hiring rate and female workforce participation have increased in India, according to a 'Labour Market Update' put out by online professional network LinkedIn. SC directs states to provide dry rations to sex workers without insisting on identity proof.

Yamaha hopes sales in North East to grow 5-8 per cent in 2021. 2:14 p.m.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Japan from October 6-7. 2:11 p.m.

Odisha Assembly's Monsoon Session gets underway as several members take digital route to participate. 2:10 p.m.

Nepal issues new guidelines for tourists arriving for mountaineering amid COVID-19 pandemic. 2:07 p.m.

At least 351 servitors and 53 employees of Shree Jagannath Temple here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official says. 1:23 p.m.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board on Tuesday said the city generates about 17 tonne of COVID-19 waste per day and the same is being handled successfully. 12:53 p.m.

K-pop sensation BTS are set to host the "BTS Map of the Soul ON:E" online concert for the ARMY of fans around the world next month, their management agency BigHit Entertainment announced. 12:41 p.m.

Carrying bricks and cement by day and jerry cans of water when their shifts get over, the workday continues without end for thousands of pregnant labourers in Delhi forced to live life on the precipice with little time to spare on thoughts of what the future holds - for themselves or their unborn child. 12:17 p.m.

Saliva tests could quickly detect asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, study says. 12:09 p.m.

Strong activation of anti-bacterial cells of immune system linked to severe COVID-19, study says. 12:07 p.m.

Odisha reports 3,067 new COVID-19 cases and 15 fresh fatalities. 12:03 p.m.

The Palghar administration asks authorities to remain alert against a possible spread of the Congo fever in the Maharashtra district. 11:29 a.m.

Nine deaths and 2,072 new coronavirus cases reported in Telangana. 11:23 a.m.

Record 329 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 9,332. 11:15 a.m.

India's Feluda COVID-19 test is a cheaper and faster alternative to RT-PCR, say scientists. 10:54 a.m.

Daily COVID-19 cases in India dropped below 75,000 and less than 1,000 deaths were reported in a day after nearly a month. 10:41 a.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,958 on Tuesday as 50 more people, including 25 security personnel, test positive for the infection. 10:21 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 1,508 new COVID-19 cases and nine fresh fatalities. 10:13 a.m.

Thane COVID-19 caseload rises to 1,71,815 with 1,658 new cases. 9:09 a.m.

Religious places have reopened in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district after nearly six months, and devotees have been asked to strictly follow all guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 9:03 a.m.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,803 as nine more people tested positive for the infection, a health official says. 7:08 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to distribute a whopping 150 million 15-minute rapid COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks, a decision he said is aimed at supporting efforts to reopen economies and schools immediately..