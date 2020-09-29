Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Governor promulgates notification amending Forest Rights Act 2006

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has issued a notification modifying the Forest Rights Act, 2006 that will enable forest dwelling Scheduled Tribes (STs) and other traditional forest-dwelling families to build houses in the neighbourhood forest areas.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:20 IST
Maha Governor promulgates notification amending Forest Rights Act 2006
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has issued a notification modifying the Forest Rights Act, 2006 that will enable forest dwelling Scheduled Tribes (STs) and other traditional forest-dwelling families to build houses in the neighbourhood forest areas. The decision will provide a major relief to STs and other traditional forest dwelling families living in the scheduled areas of the state.

It will prevent the migration of forest-dwelling families outside their native villages and provide them housing areas by extending the village site into forest land in their neighbourhood. The notification has been issued by the Governor using his powers under sub-paragraph (1) of paragraph 5 of the Schedule V of the Constitution.

During his visits to Palghar, Nandurbar, Gadchiroli and other districts having scheduled areas, it had come to the notice of the Governor that certain Scheduled Tribes and forest-dwelling families in the Scheduled Areas were moving outside their native villages and migrating elsewhere in absence of housing areas for their growing families. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Major landslide in Himachal's Solan, clearance work on NH 5 underway

Following a major landslide in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, restoration work on National Highway 5 is under progress, police said on Tuesday. A landslide at Kyaribanglou near Kandaghat in Solan district caused major disruption on the...

New office bearers for Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI)

New Delhi India, September 29 ANINewsVoir Jayant Dua, CEO of Chlor-Alkali Division in Grasim Industries Ltd has taken over as the new President of Alkali Manufacturers Association of India AMAI, the august body of Chlor-Alkali manufacturers...

COVID-19 may deplete testosterone, say scientists

COVID-19 disease might deteriorate mens testosterone levels, according to a new study which says low levels of the hormone could be a cause for poor prognosis following a positive test for the novel coronavirus. The research, published in t...

Jabalpur airport's new terminal building likely to be commissioned by March 2022: AAI

The Jabalpur airport is getting upgraded and its new terminal is likely to be constructed and commissioned by March 2022, said the Airports Authority of India AAI on Tuesday. The new terminal building equipped with world-class passenger fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020