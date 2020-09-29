Left Menu
Strict action will be taken against the guilty in Hathras gang-rape: UP Minister

Terming the death of 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras as a sad incident, Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken in the incident.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:06 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Terming the death of 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras as a sad incident, Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken in the incident. "The incident is very saddening. Our Chief Minister is also sad. FIR was filed as soon as his brother visited the police station. Our government stands with the victim's family. The investigation started immediately and four accused have been arrested. Strict action will be taken," Singh told ANI.

"Law will take its own course. The government has also given financial support of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family. We are there to help the family in everything," he added. Meanwhile, Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh said, "We will file a charge sheet in the case at the earliest and we will try to fast track the case and ensure the maximum punishment for accused."

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died on Tuesday morning, at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was gang-raped in Hathras on September 14, 2020, and was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities. All the four accused involved in September 14 gang-rape have been arrested.(ANI)

