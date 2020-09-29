New farm laws will empower farmers: BJP Kisan Morcha national chief

BJP's Kisan Morcha national president Rajkumar Chahar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, saying they were "misleading" the farmers due to political considerations. He said the farm laws were meant to set farmers free from restrictions which they had suffered for decades.

"These laws are meant to empower farmers and set them free from restrictions...But some political outfits, especially the Congress, are opposing the reforms and misleading the farmers due to political considerations," Chahar told a news conference here. Earlier, he took part in a 'tractor rally' organised here by the city unit of the BJP in support of the farm laws.

Attacking the Congress, he said, "It is laughable that the party is opposing the three laws, which had in their election manifesto talked of open markets." "In Punjab too before the 2017 polls, the Congress party had talked about bringing some changes, but now they are trying to mislead the farmers. But I want to say that the falsehood they are trying to spread is like smoke which will not last for long." "These laws are historic and will change the fortunes of the country. There is nothing for farmers to worry, procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP)in mandis will continue as before, the new system only provides them with additional options which will help them to increase their income," he said. Replying to a question, Chahar asserted that farmers have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they trust him.

"They do so just like millions of other countrymen. They know whatever decision the prime minister takes is for the betterment of this country and its people," he said. When asked why farmers were opposing the farm laws, he said, "Some people are misguiding them..." To another question, he said erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had been taken into confidence on the farm bills issue.

Asked why they opposed the farm bills and walked out from the alliance, he said "merely to give reasons (by SAD) that they were opposed to bills is not right" and added there could be some "political considerations" to which only the Akalis can answer. Referring to the tractor-burning incident in Delhi by Punjab Youth Congress workers, he said it was an insult to farmers.

"What message do they want to convey by such acts," he asked.