MP: Tiger kills woman in village under Bandhavgarh reserve

A 55-year-old woman has been mauled to death by a tiger in Pathri village under Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's (BTR) Magdhi range, a forest official said on Tuesday. The half-eaten body of Maltibai Baiga was found half a kilometre away from the village this morning, said forest ranger, Magdhi, Pankaj Dube.

The big cat had attacked Baiga on Monday in Pathari beat area when she went to pluck gooseberries, he said. An immediate assistance of Rs 4,000 was given to the kin of the deceased.

The victim's family members will get compensation of Rs 4 lakh as per government rules regarding death in tiger attack. The victim's son Prem Lal Baiga said he had alerted forest officials after his mother didn't return on Monday.