Commercial mining: Centre receives 82 bids from 46 firms for 23 coal blocks

The Centre on Tuesday said it has received 82 bids from 46 companies for 23 coal blocks that were auctioned for commercial mining. In a statement, the coal ministry said two or more bids have been received for 20 coal mines.

"A total number of 82 bids from 46 companies have been received offline/ physically in the office of the nominated authority for 23 coal mines/ blocks. Two or more bids have been received for 20 coal mines/ blocks," the ministry said. The deadline for submission of bids was Tuesday till 2 pm, the ministry said.

The ministry launched the auction process for 38 coal mines on June 18 for commercial mining under 11th tranche of auction under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, and first tranche of auction under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, it added..