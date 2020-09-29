Left Menu
UP's 'class-specific jungle raj' killed Hathras rape victim: Rahul Gandhi

After a 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died while receiving treatment at a hospital in the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Uttar Pradesh government stating that the death of the woman is a result of the "class-specific jungle raj" in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:17 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After a 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died while receiving treatment at a hospital in the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Uttar Pradesh government stating that the death of the woman is a result of the "class-specific jungle raj" in the state. Blaming the Uttar Pradesh government for the victim's death, the Wayanad MP targeted the state government for initially dismissing the rape incident as 'fake news'.

"The 'class-specific' jungle raj of Uttar Pradesh killed another young woman. The government called that this is fake news and left the victim to die. Neither this unfortunate incident was fake, nor the death of the victim nor the brutality of the government," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on Twitter. The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died on Tuesday morning, at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was gang-raped in Hathras on September 14, 2020, and was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities.

All the four accused involved in the gang-rape have been arrested. Earlier in the day, Delhi Mahila Congress workers staged a protest near Rajpath. Later they were detained by the Delhi police. (ANI)

