Kuwait's ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah dies- state tv

Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died said an official statement read out on state television on Tuesday.

Sheikh Sabah, 91, had ruled the Gulf Arab oil producer and U.S. ally since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years. His designated successor is his brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

