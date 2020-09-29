Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bypolls to Southern Angami-1, Pungro Kiphire assembly seats in Nagaland on Nov 3

Bypolls to Southern Angami-1 and Pungro Kiphire assembly seats in Nagaland will be held on November 3, the states Additional Chief Election Officer N Moa Aier said on Tuesday. The Southern Angami-1 seat has a total of 13,541 electors, including 51 service voters, he said. The polling station with the highest electorate in the constituency is Jakhama Upper with 986 voters while Mitelephe has the lowest at 155, Aier said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:55 IST
Bypolls to Southern Angami-1, Pungro Kiphire assembly seats in Nagaland on Nov 3

Bypolls to Southern Angami-1 and Pungro Kiphire assembly seats in Nagaland will be held on November 3, the states Additional Chief Election Officer N Moa Aier said on Tuesday. The Southern Angami-1 seat in Kohim district fell vacant following the demise of the then assembly speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu, he said.

The bye-election to Pungro Kiphire seat in Kiphire district has been necessitated due to the death of Naga Peoples Front (NPF) MLA T Torechu. The Southern Angami-1 seat has a total of 13,541 electors, including 51 service voters, he said.

The polling station with the highest electorate in the constituency is Jakhama Upper with 986 voters while Mitelephe has the lowest at 155, Aier said. The Pungro-Kiphire assembly seat has 29,346 electors, including 99 service voters.

The polling station with the highest electorate in the assembly constituency is Rest House Ward A Kiphire town with 954 electors while Kiuro village has only 45 voters..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO fully subscribed on first day

The initial public offer of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for 51,35,500 shares against 51,00,000 shares on off...

Assam tests record 1.34 lakh samples for COVID-19 on a day; 3,592 new cases detected, 13 more patients die: Health Minister.

Assam tests record 1.34 lakh samples for COVID-19 on a day 3,592 new cases detected, 13 more patients die Health Minister....

FTSE 100 drops ahead of Brexit talks, U.S. presidential debate

The FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday on worries about a stalling economic recovery and surging COVID-19 cases, with pub owners sliding on the prospect of further curbs as another round of Brexit negotiations began. European Union negotiators signal...

Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

A Delhi court has dimissed the bail of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act, saying if released on bail, he may attempt to hamper the investigationDelhi Police Special Cell had said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020