Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jabalpur airport being upgraded, new building likely by March 2022

Jabalpur airport is getting upgraded to provide better services to air travellers of the region, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Tuesday. The tentative date for completion of the project is December 2021 and the new terminal building is likely to be commissioned by March 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:04 IST
Jabalpur airport being upgraded, new building likely by March 2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jabalpur airport is getting upgraded to provide better services to air travellers of the region, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Tuesday. The tentative date for completion of the project is December 2021 and the new terminal building is likely to be commissioned by March 2022. "The upgradation work undertaken at the airport includes the construction of a new Terminal building, ATC Tower and Technical block, Fire Station Category VII, other buildings and extension of the runway and associated works. The state government handed over 468.43 acres of land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development work in 2015 adding up to the total land which measures 775 acres," the MoCA said in a release.

"The new terminal building equipped with world-class passenger facilities will have the capacity to handle 500 passengers during peak hours. Spread over an area of 1,15,180 square feet, the terminal building will have three aerobridges, an advanced baggage screening system, a modern food court in the landscape area and well-planned car parking for more than 250 cars and buses. The proposed terminal building will welcome the passengers with glimpses of vibrant Gond paintings, local handicrafts, murals and popular tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh," it added. The Ministry further said, "The new building will be built with eco-friendly sustainable material and equipped with solar plant and energy-efficient equipment. An efficient solid waste management system, reuse of treated water for horticulture purposes and rainwater harvesting system with Sustainable Urban Drainage System are few other green features of the airport upgradation project."

Apart from the construction of the new terminal building, the upgradation work with a project cost of Rs 412 crores also includes the extension of the runway to make the airport suitable for the operation of Airbus 320 type of aircraft, construction of 32-metre-high new ATC Tower and Technical block (G+2) with all modern facilities, fire station (Category-VII) and other ancillary buildings like utility block, gatehouse, etc. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO fully subscribed on first day

The initial public offer of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for 51,35,500 shares against 51,00,000 shares on off...

Assam tests record 1.34 lakh samples for COVID-19 on a day; 3,592 new cases detected, 13 more patients die: Health Minister.

Assam tests record 1.34 lakh samples for COVID-19 on a day 3,592 new cases detected, 13 more patients die Health Minister....

FTSE 100 drops ahead of Brexit talks, U.S. presidential debate

The FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday on worries about a stalling economic recovery and surging COVID-19 cases, with pub owners sliding on the prospect of further curbs as another round of Brexit negotiations began. European Union negotiators signal...

Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

A Delhi court has dimissed the bail of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act, saying if released on bail, he may attempt to hamper the investigationDelhi Police Special Cell had said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020