Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan BJP to launch 11-day campaign to spread awareness about farm laws

The party will use social media and distribute leaflets to reach out to farmers and other common people as part of the campaign, 'Kisan Kalyan Sampark Abhiyan', it said. Farmers' organisations and opposition parties allege that the laws are framed to suit "big corporates who seek to dominate the Indian food and agriculture business", and will weaken the negotiating power of farmers.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:25 IST
Rajasthan BJP to launch 11-day campaign to spread awareness about farm laws

The Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday said it will launch an 11-day public awareness campaign starting September 30 to counter the criticism of the new farm laws, which have triggered protests by farmers and opposition parties in different parts of the country. The party will use social media and distribute leaflets to reach out to farmers and other common people as part of the campaign, 'Kisan Kalyan Sampark Abhiyan', it said.

Farmers' organisations and opposition parties allege that the laws are framed to suit "big corporates who seek to dominate the Indian food and agriculture business", and will weaken the negotiating power of farmers. They also feel that big private companies, exporters, wholesalers, and processors may get an edge and the minimum support price (MSP) system will be dismantled.

The Centre has maintained that the laws would be beneficial to the farmers as they would have the freedom to choose the buyers for their produce and get remunerative price. Also, it has stressed that the MSP system will stay. The BJP will conduct an awareness campaign in Rajasthan from September 30 to October 10, party state chief spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma told reporters here.

Farmers will be made aware of the new agricultural laws with the help of social media and Kisan Kalyan Gram Chaupal. Information about the laws will be provided to farmers and common people by distributing about 30 lakh leaflets, he said. Sharma said BJP state president Satish Poonia will launch the 'Kisan Kalyan Sampark Abhiyan' through Facebook Live.

On October 1, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary will talk about these laws through Facebook Live, he said. Similarly, on October 2, party MPs, former MPs, Kisan Morcha presidents will provide information about these laws. On October 3 MLAs, former MLAs, district presidents, district officials and farmers will talk about these laws through Facebook Live.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the three farm bills -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 -- which were earlier promulgated as ordinances..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSMAKER-Kuwait's new ruler to seek stability among fractious, powerful neighbours

Kuwaits new ruler in waiting may find it harder than his predecessor to uphold his countrys mediating role between rival Gulf powers, if only because he lacks his late brothers decades of experience as a conciliator in a polarised region. S...

VP Naidu tests positive for COVID-19; in good health

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, the Vice President Secretariat said. It said Naidu, 71, is asymptomatic and in good health.The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morn...

Amendments to companies law get President's assent

A bill that provides for a slew of amendments to the companies law, mainly to decriminalise various compoundable offences, has received assent of the President. The corporate affairs ministry will now notify separately when various provisio...

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO fully subscribed on first day

The initial public offer of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for 51,35,500 shares against 51,00,000 shares on off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020