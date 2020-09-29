Left Menu
Delhi HC directs Delhi University to file affidavit on deadlines for issuing paper degrees

The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi University to file an affidavit in respect of the specific deadlines for issuance of paper degrees to those students who graduated prior to 2019 and those who would graduate in 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi University to file an affidavit in respect of the specific deadlines for issuance of paper degrees to those students who graduated prior to 2019 and those who would graduate in 2020. The court also said that the affidavit should also mention timelines to be specified for transmission of mark sheets and degree certificates to Digilocker in a phased manner.

A bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh also asked DU to indicate in its affidavit the mechanism to be devised for issuance of online transcripts in respect of those students who need the same urgently and data relating to the issuance of online degree certificates. Thereafter the court listed the matter for further hearing on October 20.

"The online digital degree certificates, which are now been issued are monolingual i.e., only in English, unlike the previous degree certificates which were bilingual i.e., both in English and Hindi. It is ordered that both formats of the online degree certificates whether in monolingual format or bilingual format would be valid for the candidates to submit to their respective universities/authorities in foreign countries and the present order may be used for the said purpose," the court said. The court was dealing with issues relating to the provision of transcripts and online degree certificates as also the printing of paper degree certificates by DU.

DU told the court that for the purposes of admission to foreign universities, admission to Indian universities, for the purpose of employment, and others, there were a total of 1,788 applications that were received with an urgent request and 1,728 degree certificates have already been issued. He submitted that DU is attempting to issue the remaining digital degree certificates within the next 30 days. DU further submitted that on an average about 12 persons have been engaged for the issuance of online degree certificates and 450 online degree certificates are being generated on a daily basis.

The court was hearing a petition filed by students who have not received their degree certificate to date. The petitions were filed through advocate Sarthak Maggon. The students are seeking a degree certificate to apply for admission to a foreign university. (ANI)

