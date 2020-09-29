Left Menu
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Sunderbani and Krishna Ghati sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

ANI | Rajouri/Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-09-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 23:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Sunderbani and Krishna Ghati sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Pakistan resorted to firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district in the afternoon. In the evening at around 5.15 pm, Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly. (ANI)

