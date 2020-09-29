Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Sunderbani and Krishna Ghati sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.ANI | Rajouri/Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-09-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 23:10 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Sunderbani and Krishna Ghati sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
Pakistan resorted to firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district in the afternoon. In the evening at around 5.15 pm, Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district.
Indian Army retaliated befittingly. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Poonch
- Rajouri
- Sunderbani
- Kashmir
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
7-kg heroin seized in J&K's Rajouri, 1 held
Pakistani Prime Minister suggests chemical castration for rapists
Pak summons Indian diplomat over death of Pakistani Hindu migrants in Rajasthan
J-K: Major consignment of heroine seized in Rajouri, one arrested
Two govt officials suspended in J-K's Rajouri over missing stamp papers worth Rs 51 lakh