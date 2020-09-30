Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm laws: Punjab BJP sets up 8-member panel to talk to farmers

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, who constituted the committee, said the panel members would talk to the agitating farmers and make them aware of the benefits of the new laws for the peasant community. Farmers in Punjab and some other parts of the country are opposing the farm laws, dubbing them as “anti-farmers”.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 30-09-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 00:24 IST
Farm laws: Punjab BJP sets up 8-member panel to talk to farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab unit of BJP on Tuesday constituted an eight-member committee to reach out to farmers to apprise them of the benefits of the new farm laws, which have triggered protests by peasants and opposition parties in different parts of the country. Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, who constituted the committee, said the panel members would talk to the agitating farmers and make them aware of the benefits of the new laws for the peasant community.

Farmers in Punjab and some other parts of the country are opposing the farm laws, dubbing them as "anti-farmers". Former Punjab Minister, Surjit Jyani, has been nominated as the chairman of the committee, Sharma said here.

The other members of the committee include National Kisan Morcha's former general secretary Harjit Singh Grewal, its present secretary Sukhminder Singh Grewal and former president of National Kisan Morcha, Jatinder Singh Atwal. Ashwani Sharma said the committee would also hold discussions with the agitating farmers and take note of their reservations and demands. The committee will also get in touch with the leaders of the various farmer organisations of the state and talk to them. The committee will later submit a detailed report to him within ten days, he said.

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the new laws meant to deregulate the sale of their crops, with their unions saying that these legislations will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system. The Congress, along with other opposition parties and farmers' organisations, held demonstrations against the new farm laws across the country on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday assented to the three contentious bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

ADB to invest $15 million in Avaada Energy to scale up solar energy capacity

LG to showcase UltraGear gaming monitor's performance at e-sport event

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Space station air leak forces middle-of-night crew wakeup

A small air leak at the International Space Station finally has been traced to the Russian side, following a middle-of-the-night search by astronauts. NASA said Tuesday that the two Russians and one American on board were awakened late Mond...

Microsoft resolves major Monday outage after five hours

Microsoft took five hours to resolve a major outage of its workplace applications on Monday, but has not clarified what caused the outage. The company said the outage, which affected users ability to log into Office 365 applications, began ...

France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks

Frances environment minister has announced a gradual ban on using wild animals in traveling circuses, on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks and on raising mink on fur farms. Barbara Pompili, Frances minister of ...

Bengal power utilities asked to ensure supply during exam time

The West Bengal government on Tuesday asked the states power utilities to ensure that there is no disruption of electricity supply during the final semester exams of undergraduate and post-graduate courses to be held in digital mode from Oc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020