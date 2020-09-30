Assaulted by Delhi cops when asked about Hathras victim's body at Safdarjung hospital: AAP MLA
AAP MLA Ajay Dutt on Wednesday claimed he was "kicked and slapped" by senior Delhi police officers when he went to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim at the Safdarjung hospital here.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:58 IST
AAP MLA Ajay Dutt on Wednesday claimed he was "kicked and slapped" by senior Delhi police officers when he went to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim at the Safdarjung hospital here. Delhi police refused to comment on the allegation.
Dutt told reporters he was at the hospital and when he sought to know the whereabouts of the victim's body, he was taken to a room and assaulted. "They took me to a room by pulling my collar and there I was slapped and kicked by the SHO, ACP and DCP. If this is the treatment given to an elected representative then think about the common man," Dutt, MLA from Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar assembly constituency, said.
He demanded action against the police officials who allegedly assaulted him. The Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras, UP, by four men on September 14 and she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.
