Rajasthan govt decides to give 30 pc PDS shops to women

The Rajasthan government has decided to give 30 per cent of the new PDS shops to women, according to an official statement on Wednesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken the decision keeping in mind the empowerment of women, it added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:45 IST
The Rajasthan government has decided to give 30 per cent of the new PDS shops to women, according to an official statement on Wednesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken the decision keeping in mind the empowerment of women, it added. Under this, a proposal has been approved to allocate 30 per cent of the new shops under the public distribution system for women, the statement said.

The state's food and civil supplies department had sent the proposal to the chief minister. In another decision, the government has approved an additional budget of Rs 11 crore for the Sahyog Evam Uphar Yojna, run by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

In this scheme, there is a provision to provide financial assistance to the needy and eligible families for daughter's marriage..

