Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to offer manufacturing sector $925 million in grants, PM to say

The funding will be allocated over the next four years, details of the plan seen by Reuters show. Morrison will say that the six industries that also include food; medical products; recycling and clean energy have been identified using a range of evidence that draws on data from the World Bank and OECD.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:00 IST
Australia to offer manufacturing sector $925 million in grants, PM to say
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Australia will offer manufacturers up to A$1.3 billion ($924.8 million) in grants to expand, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Thursday, as Canberra outlines its plan to revive an economy ravaged by COVID-19.

Australia is in the midst of its first recession in three decades after shutting large swathes of its economy to slow the spread of COVID-19. While the measures have seen Australia emerge as one of the world's most successful in combating COVID-19, Canberra has been forced into a series of stimulus packages.

In the latest round, Morrison will say Canberra will co-invest in projects in six industries such as space, defence, and resources. "We make things in Australia. We do it well. We need to keep making things in Australia. And under our plan we will," Morrison will say in a speech in Canberra, extracts of which were given to the media.

Morrison will say businesses will be eligible for grants of between A$100,000 and A$1 million. Businesses will be required to match the government funds by a ratio of three to one. The funding will be allocated over the next four years, details of the plan seen by Reuters show.

Morrison will say that the six industries that also include food; medical products; recycling and clean energy have been identified using a range of evidence that draws on data from the World Bank and OECD. The funding package is expected to be a key pillar of Australia's budget to be delivered next week, which Morrison has described as the most important since World War II.

Manufacturing has already been identified as a central pillar of Morrison's plan, and earlier this month Canberra unveiled a plan to boost gas supplies and drive down energy prices to fuel production. ($1 = 1.4057 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

HC notice to Delhi government on PIL seeking direction to formulate new guidelines removing requirement for pasting of posters outside houses of Covid-19 positive persons

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Government on a public interest litigation seeking direction to formulate new guidelines removing the requirement for pasting of posters outside houses or apartments of Covid-19 p...

Tennis-Injured Bertens leaves court in wheelchair after beating Errani

Fifth seed Kiki Bertens narrowly avoided joining the exodus of French Open womens favourites as she survived a match point against Italian former runner-up Sara Errani before hobbling into the third round on Wednesday. Bertens eventually wo...

French Open: Stan Wawrinka cruises to third round

With his scintillating performance, Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka reached the third round of the French Open on Wednesday after defeating Germanys Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. While Wawrinka dominated the first two sets, Koepfer ...

Indian monsoon rains above average for second year in a row

Indias monsoon rains in 2020 were above average for the second year in a row, the first time that has happened in more than six decades, weather department officials said on Wednesday. The 9 above-average rainfall replenished reservoirs and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020