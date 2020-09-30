Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newsletter 'Matsya Sampada' and Beneficiary Booklet on PMMSY released

Shri Giriraj Singh expressed confidence that this “Beneficiary Booklet of the PMMSY” will act as an all-inclusive guide to all the beneficiaries and stakeholders in assisting them in knowing the modalities of availing the benefits from the PMMSY and also serve as an indispensable tool to the beneficiaries in knowing about different activities of the PMMSY.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:51 IST
Newsletter 'Matsya Sampada' and Beneficiary Booklet on PMMSY released
Shri Giriraj Singh reiterated that the ambitious scheme will result in doubling export earnings to Rs.1,00,000 crores and generate about 55 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities in the fisheries sector over a period of next five years. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Giriraj Singh today released the 2nd edition of the newsletter "Matsya Sampada" and a Beneficiary Booklet on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) which provides a comprehensive outline of the different components/activities of the PMMSY scheme and modalities of submission of the proposals, which would be a valuable resource for fishermen and other stakeholders in the sector.

Shri Giriraj Singh expressed confidence that this "Beneficiary Booklet of the PMMSY" will act as an all-inclusive guide to all the beneficiaries and stakeholders in assisting them in knowing the modalities of availing the benefits from the PMMSY and also serve as an indispensable tool to the beneficiaries in knowing about different activities of the PMMSY.

PMMSY aims to enhance fish production to 220 lakh tons by 2024-25. This is a media outreach plan of the Department of Fisheries to reach out to fishermen and fish farmers of India. Shri Giriraj Singh reiterated that the ambitious scheme will result in doubling export earnings to Rs.1,00,000 crores and generate about 55 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities in the fisheries sector over a period of next five years.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

22000 migrant workers cross Nepalgunj border to India in last 4 weeks: Nepal police

Around 22,000 Nepali migrant workers have left for India via Nepalgunj border point in the last four weeks, as the neighbouring country eases the COVID-19-induced lockdown in phases, say police. Bishnu Giri, Station In-charge of Jamunaha Ar...

BJP says will fight Bihar polls together with NDA partners JD(U), LJP

The BJP on Wednesday sought to scotch speculation about differences with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswans Lok Janshakti Party, asserting that all the three National Democratic Alliance partners will fight Bihar assembly polls together. Afte...

MP rights panel notices to health officials over body mix-up

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission MPHRC has sought a report from two divisional- level health officials regarding a goof-up that led to the body of a COVID-19 patient being handed over to a wrong family at a hospital here, an offic...

HC notice to Delhi government on PIL seeking direction to formulate new guidelines removing requirement for pasting of posters outside houses of Covid-19 positive persons

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Government on a public interest litigation seeking direction to formulate new guidelines removing the requirement for pasting of posters outside houses or apartments of Covid-19 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020