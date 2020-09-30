Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's current account balance records surplus of USD 19.8 billion in Q1

India's current account balance (CAB) recorded a surplus of USD 19.8 billion (3.9 per cent of GDP) in the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2020-21, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a press release on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:32 IST
India's current account balance records surplus of USD 19.8 billion in Q1
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's current account balance (CAB) recorded a surplus of USD 19.8 billion (3.9 per cent of GDP) in the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2020-21, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a press release on Wednesday. A deficit of USD 15.0 billion (2.1 per cent of GDP) was recorded a year ago in Q1 of 2019-20.

The surplus in the current account in Q1 of 2020-21 was on account of a sharp contraction in the trade deficit to USD 10.0 billion due to steeper decline in merchandise imports relative to exports on a year-on-year basis, RBI said. Net services receipts remained stable, primarily on the back of net earnings from computer services. Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to USD 18.2 billion, a decline of 8.7 per cent from their level a year ago, it added.

RBI further informed that net outgo from the primary income account, primarily reflecting net overseas investment income payments, increased to USD 7.7 billion from USD 6.3 billion a year ago. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment recorded an outflow of USD 0.4 billion as against inflows of USD 14.0 billion in Q1 of 2019-20.

Net foreign portfolio investment was USD 0.6 billion as compared with USD 4.8 billion in Q1 of 2019-20 as net purchases in the equity market were offset by net sales in the debt segment. With repayments exceeding fresh disbursals, external commercial borrowings to India recorded a net outflow of USD 1.1 billion in Q1 of 2020-21 as against an inflow of USD 6.0 billion a year ago.

Net inflow on account of non-resident deposits increased to USD 3.0 billion from USD 2.8 billion in Q1 of 2019-20. There was an accretion of USD 19.8 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) as compared with that of USD 14.0 billion in Q1 of 2019-20. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat private schools to take 25 per cent fee cut

The Gujarat government on Wednesday asked all private schools to take a 25 per cent cut in annual school fees, in a relief to parents of school-going children hit by economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant loc...

Indian tea plantation workers strike to demand wage hike

Corrects daily wage in first paragraph, adds detail in third paragraph By Anuradha NagarajCHENNAI, India, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tens of thousands of tea plantation workers in Assam, northeast India, went on strike on Wednesda...

Heading off revolt, UK government offers lawmakers more say on coronavirus

British health minister Matt Hancock offered lawmakers more say over the introduction of any new coronavirus restrictions, bowing to criticism of what many see as the governments high-handed approach.Just hours after parliamentary speaker L...

J&K govt to liquidate liabilities by raising over Rs 11,000 cr under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said it would liquidate the liabilities, including interests in the power sector, by raising over Rs 11,000 crore under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The decision was taken at the meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020