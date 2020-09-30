Left Menu
Maha cabinet panel to decide on implementation of farm laws

The cabinet also allowed co-operative societies to hold their annual general meetings till March 31, 2021, in view of the coronavirus situation. The Mahatma Phule Agriculture University will be given 250 hectares of farm land belonging to the Maharashtra State Agriculture Corporation at Kashti village in Malegaon taluka to set up an agriculture science centre, it decided.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:59 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday decided to set up a cabinet sub-committee to take a decision on the implementation of the newly passed farm sector laws. The Congress and NCP, constituents of the Shiv Sena- led state government, have already opposed the new laws.

The sub-committee will hold talks with representatives of farmer organizations and suitable amendments will be made to the laws, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. A presentation about the three new laws -- Farmers ProduceTrade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, and EssentialCommodities (Amendment) Act was made before the cabinet.

In another decision, the cabinet approved revised lease rent for 800 sq meter land provided to flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia's Vrindavan Charitable Trust in suburban Mumbai. The trust will be charged an annual lease of two percent of land cost prevailing in 1976.

The land had been given on a30-year-lease to the trust which ends on February 1, 2021. The cabinet also allowed co-operative societies to hold their annual general meetings till March 31, 2021, in view of the coronavirus situation.

The Mahatma Phule Agriculture University will be given 250 hectares of farm land belonging to the Maharashtra State Agriculture Corporation at Kashti village in Malegaon taluka to set up an agriculture science center, it decided.

