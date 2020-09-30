Uttarakhand CM inaugurates state's first dry pine needle-based power generation project

Left Menu
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated the state's first dry pine needle-based electricity generation project in Uttarkashi district.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:37 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated the state's first dry pine needle-based electricity generation project in Uttarkashi district. Inaugurating the 25 KW power generation project at Chakon Dhanari village in Dunda area, Rawat said it would be of great utility as dry pine needles, also called pirul, are a major cause of forest fires in the state.

"Generating electricity from dry pine needles or pirul will not just save our forests but also create employment opportunities for the local population," the chief minister said. The state produces 23 lakh metric tonnes of pirul per annum out of which 200 MW electricity can be generated, Rawat added.

