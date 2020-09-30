Net claims of NRIs stood at USD 345.7 billion at end-June 2020: RBI

The net claims of non-residents of India declined for the fourth consecutive quarter and stood at USD 345.7 billion at end-June 2020, according to an RBI release on Wednesday. The decline of USD 29.7 billion in net claims during Q1:2020-21 was mainly due to an increase of USD 27.9 billion in reserve assets.

Among the constituents of foreign-owned assets, loans, foreign direct investment (FDI) and currency and deposits increased, whereas portfolio investment declined during the quarter. Reserve assets continued to have the dominant share in India's international assets.

The share of non-debt liabilities increased marginally during the quarter to 48.9 per cent as at end-June 2020. (ANI)