Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal BJP takes out marches in favour of farm laws

The BJP's West Bengal unit on Wednesday organised marches in various parts of the state in support of the newly passed farm laws saying that the legislation would help farmers get better price for their produce.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:49 IST
Bengal BJP takes out marches in favour of farm laws

The BJP's West Bengal unit on Wednesday organised marches in various parts of the state in support of the newly passed farm laws saying that the legislation would help farmers get better price for their produce. Christened as "Krishak Suraksha Yatra" (Farmers Protection rally), several senior state BJP leaders took out processions and conducted street corner meetings in various parts of the state, especially rural areas, and spoke to farmers about the new laws.

"Opposition parties like the TMC are spreading canards against the Centre. Their protest is aimed at helping middlemen in the farm sector. The new laws enable farmers to sell their produce to whoever offering them the best price," BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said at a rally in Haringhata in Nadia district. Parliament recently passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27 gave assent to these bills.

Opposition parties have been protesting against the three laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government, alleging that the legislation will destroy the agriculture sector. The government has, however, asserted that the laws will free farmers from the clutches of middlemen and allow them to sell their produce anywhere they want at a remunerative price.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-Lundqvist's New York reign over, Rangers buy out goalie's contract

Henrik Lundqvists tenure with the New York Rangers has come to an end after 15 seasons as the team said on Wednesday they bought out the final year of the Swedish netminders contract, leaving him free to sign with another NHL club. Lundqvis...

Commander who led 6 rounds of military talks with China to helm Indian Military Academy

Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps who held six rounds of tough negotiations with Chinese military on the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, has been appointed as head of the prestigious Indian Military Academy, ...

Afghan peace official sees litle change in U.S. policy regardless of election result

Afghanistans top peace official, Abdullah Abdullah, said on Wednesday he did not expect the result of the upcoming U.S. presidential election to dramatically change the Afghan peace process or troop withdrawal plans.President Donald Trumps ...

U.S. Democrats say spy agencies must update approach to China

U.S. House Democrats said on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies have failed to adapt to the growing threat posed by China and warned Washington would be unable to compete with Beijing in the future without significant changes. A repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020