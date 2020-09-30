Left Menu
UP CM has assured us justice, says father of Hathras gangrape victim

Updated: 30-09-2020 22:10 IST
Father of Hathras gangrape victim speaking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The father of Hathras gangrape victim on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family that they will get justice. "I spoke to CM Yogi today and he has assured us that we will get justice. It is true that we did not get to see our daughter. We are hopeful that we will get justice," he told ANI.

"I am thankful to all the protesters. Everybody helped me. I have no pressure from anyone," he added. A relative, who was present during the Chief Minister's conversation with the family, requested those protesting to stop doing so as the administration has assured them justice.

"I was here when the Chief Minister talked to him (victim's father). He is assured now. His demands from the government have been met. We are thankful to all who have helped us. We request everyone to stop protesting as the government has promised of justice through fast track court," he said. Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that kin of Hathras gangrape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court. Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Laxkar had earlier said that the funeral of the victim was performed with the consent of her father and brother.

The brother, however, said they wanted to perform the last rites in the morning. The official said allegations that the funeral was conducted without the family's consent are wrong.

"The father and brother gave their consent for performing funeral at night. Family members were also present at the funeral," he said. The official also said there was no communication gap between the authorities and the victim's family.

"We have visited the victim's family. MP from Hathras Rajvir Diler has visited them. We have assured them of every help they need. SIT has been formed to probe the matter," he said. Asked if the family had given consent for the funeral, the brother of rape victim said they were scared and police told them that the body was decomposing.

"No, they did it on their own. We were scared. Police forced us to take the body to the cremation ground. We told Police that we'll perform funeral in the morning. But they were in haste and were forcing us to do it immediately. They said it has been 24 hrs and the body is decomposing. We wanted to do it in the morning as more relatives would've come by then," he said. The brother of the victim also sought a judicial probe into the matter.

BJP MP from Hathras, Rajveer Singh Diler said he did not know how the cremation took place "but according to our Hindu customs this is wrong". "If the police committed the offence, then action will be taken against them after consulting Chief Minister," he said.

The 19-year-old victim died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. She was brought to the Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. An official had earlier said that the last rites were performed at the victim's native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested.(ANI)

