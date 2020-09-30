Village games organized by Indian Army on World Heart Day in J-K's Budgam
On the occasion of World Health Day, village games were organized by the Indian Army at Hardupanju in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam area.ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:23 IST
On the occasion of World Health Day, village games were organized by the Indian Army at Hardupanju in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam area.
According to the Army, the event was organised to promote harmony, peace and a healthy lifestyle among the youths of Khansahib, Beerwah and Khag tehsils of Budgam.
Created by the World Heart Federation, World Heart Day is celebrated every year on September 29 to inform people around the globe about Cardiovascular Diseases, including heart disease and stroke, which is the world's leading cause of death, claiming 17.9 million lives each year. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- Budgam
- Kashmir
- Beerwah
- Khag
ALSO READ
Chinese troops' movement in depth areas opposite Arunachal noticed, Indian Army strengthens positions
Amid tensions at LAC, Indian Army prepares for chilly winter in Ladakh
Amid border tension with China, Indian Army ready for deployment in winters, stocks up essential supplies
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh even in winters, says retired Brigadier