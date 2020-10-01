Fire at Mumbai market doused, no casualty reported

The fire that broke out at a market near Chembur Railway Station has been doused and the cooling operation is underway, the Mumbai Fire Brigade informed on Thursday.

As per it, there is no report of loss of life or injury. The incident was reported at 5:21 am, after which ten fire tenders reached the spot.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, another fire was also reported from a chemical factory in Kurkumbh MIDC area of Pune early in the morning today. While the fire has been doused off, there is no casualty reported in the incident. (ANI)