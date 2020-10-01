TN, Arunachal Pradesh join One Nation, One Ration Card scheme

Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh have joined the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme, taking the total number of states and union territories which have joined the scheme to 28, the government said on Thursday. Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries would be able to avail their entitled foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any Fair Price Shop in the country using the same ration card.

"Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh have been integrated today with existing national portability clusters...," the Food Ministry said in a statement. These two states have put in place necessary infrastructure such as upgradation of electronic point of sale (ePoS) software and integration with central Integrated Management Public Distribution System (IM-PDS), it said.

They have also linked beneficiaries data with the central repository and requisite testing of national portability has been completed, it said. With this, total 28 states/UTs are now seamlessly connected with each other under the scheme. Remaining states are targeted to be integrated by March 2021.

According to the ministry, migratory PDS beneficiaries in these states/UTs can access their subsidised foodgrains at the same scale and central issue price from any ration shop of their choice with effect from October 1. The 28 states/UTs which have joined the scheme are: Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura , Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu..