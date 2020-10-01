Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra: Two dead, 3 injured in Srikakulam road accident

Two people died and three sustained injuries in a car accident on the national highway near Tallavalasa village in Laveru Mandal of Srikakulam district on Thursday, police said.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:44 IST
Andhra: Two dead, 3 injured in Srikakulam road accident
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two people died and three sustained injuries in a car accident on the national highway near Tallavalasa village in Laveru Mandal of Srikakulam district on Thursday, police said. According to Laveru Sub Inspector (SI) Ganesh, "A car was going from Sompeta to Visakhapatnam. It was passing on the national highway near Tallavalasa at around 6 am. At that time a van was halted on the highway instead of the service road. The car could not identify the van and hit it from behind."

There were five people in the car at the time of the accident and two of them died on the spot. The three injured have been shifted to RIMS hospital, Srikakulam district, Ganesh added. "We will file a case in this matter after completing all legal formalities," the SI said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Google to pay USD 1 billion over 3 years for news content

Google will pay publishers USD 1 billion over the next three years for their news content. The internet search giant said said Thursday that it has signed agreements for its news partnership program with nearly 200 publications in Germany, ...

Italy tops 2,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since April -health ministry

Italy has registered 2,548 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the first time the country has exceeded 2,000 cases in a single day since the end of April.There were also 24 COVID-related ...

COVID-19 crisis highlighted need for more investment in health sector: Ayushman Bharat CEO

The coronavirus crisis highlighted that the country was investing too little in the health sector, CEO of AB-PMJAY Indu Bhushan said on Thursday as he stressed on the need to invest more in primary, secondary and critical care. Addressing a...

Hathras case: Victim's family alleges admin, police pressure; demands CBI probe

The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital after she was allegedly gangraped in Hathras on Thursday alleged they were being pressured by the district administration against repeatedly changin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020