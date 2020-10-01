Left Menu
Gross GST revenue amounting to Rs 95,480 collected in September

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said that the gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2020, is Rs 95,480 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said that the gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2020, is Rs 95,480 crore. The CGST is Rs 17,741 crore, SGST is Rs 23,131 crore, IGST is Rs 47,484 crore (including Rs 22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 7,124 crore (including Rs 788 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry shared.

The government has settled Rs 21,260 crore to CGST and Rs 16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of September 2020 is Rs 39,001 crore for CGST and Rs 40,128 crore for the SGST, according to the Finance Ministry. The revenues for the month are 4 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from the import of goods were 102 per cent and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 105 per cent of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. (ANI)

