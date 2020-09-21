Supriya Sule compliments Nirmala Sitharaman, says Finance Ministry outperforms all other departments

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday appreciated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her deputy Anurag Thakur stating that they constantly come with Bills to try and fix things which really need fixing at urgency. Speaking during the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, she said that the Finance Ministry outperforms all other departments in these extraordinarily difficult times.

"In these extraordinarily difficult times that the world is going through, there is one Ministry which I think regularly, outperforms all other departments - that is Finance Ministry," Sule said. "We may have strong disagreements but I would like to compliment Finance Minister and her MoS that they are two people who constantly come with Bills to try and fix things which really need fixing at urgency," she said.

The NCP MP said that her party supports this bill as it is the need of this hour. Congress MP Manish Tewari said that India's GDP had been in a free fall for 7 quarters even before the COVID19 outbreak.

"Fundamentals of the economy - savings, investment, consumption & employment have been under a stress for a while now," he said. (ANI)