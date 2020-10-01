Left Menu
Diversion of gas flow from Baghjan blowout well number five to EPS and flare pit stable: OIL

Oil India Limited (OIL) on Thursday said that diversion of the flow of gas from Baghjan blowout well number five-- to nearby Early Production Setup (EPS) and a flare pit-- is stable with all operating parameters within limits, and all safety measures are in place.

01-10-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Oil India Limited (OIL) on Thursday said that diversion of the flow of gas from Baghjan blowout well number five-- to nearby Early Production Setup (EPS) and a flare pit-- is stable with all operating parameters within limits, and all safety measures are in place. OIL said that maintenance of equipment is being carried out regularly to ensure reliability.

"Work is in progress for the development of infrastructure required for carrying out snubbing operation. The snubbing unit of M/s Alert is expected to reach Baghjan within three to four weeks from Alberta, Canada. Presently four members of M/s Alert are supervising the operations at Baghjan and making necessary preparatory arrangements for carrying out the snubbing operation," it said. It added that the snubbing operation may require two to three weeks to kill the well, and in the meantime parallel efforts are also on to drill a relief well at Baghjan.

A massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district on June 9. On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire at the mishap site. (ANI)

