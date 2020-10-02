Fire breaks out at Thane shopping centre
ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-10-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 09:37 IST
A fire broke out at the Arcadia Shopping Center in Hiranandani Estate of Thane on Friday, the fire brigade has said.
The fire tender, quick response vehicle, and water tanker have reached the spot. There is no report of any casualty or injury so far, it added.
Efforts are on to control the fire (ANI)