Uttarakhand's COVID positive minister hospitalised with breathing problem

Uttarakhand Forest and Environment Minister Harak Singh Rawat, who is COVID-19 positive, was hospitalised with breathing problem last night, the state government said on Friday. He was tested positive for COVID-19 on September 23 and was in home isolation.

Last month, Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik was also tested positive for COVID-19. On the advice of the district administration and the health department, he was admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. (ANI)