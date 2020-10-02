Left Menu
Chhattisgarh sees 31% rise in CGST collection in Sept. as compared to 2019

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate of Raipur has collected Rs 716 crore revenue for September, registering a growth of 31 per cent as compared to the corresponding month last year when it earned Rs 547 crore, an official release has said.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 02-10-2020 11:09 IST
The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate of Raipur has collected Rs 716 crore revenue for September, registering a growth of 31 per cent as compared to the corresponding month last year when it earned Rs 547 crore, an official release has said. Overall collection, including the state GST, stood at Rs 1,841 crore for September as compared to Rs 1,490 crore for the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 24 per cent.

Meanwhile, the revenue collection at an all-India level registered a growth of 4 per cent at Rs 95,480 crore for September 2020, as compared to Rs 91,927 crore for the corresponding month last year. The jump in the collection in Chhattisgarh amid the COVID-19 pandemic is due to various reasons. The CGST Department has reportedly come heavily upon the taxpayers, involved in issuing fake invoices. Several cases, involving large amounts, are under scanner.

An all-out effort has also resulted in the arrest of a big trader in Chhattisgarh, involved in evasion of GST to the tune of Rs 12 crore, the release said. Further various relaxations provided by the government regarding payment of GST due to COVID-19 came to an end in September, due to which more revenue was collected.

The state government has also announced the implementation of e-invoice in GST regime for large taxpayers having turnover above Rs 500 crore from October 1. Meanwhile, the GST Council is scheduled to meet for its 42nd meeting on October 5.

The agenda of the meeting is to review the revenue position and find out ways to augment collection and resolve various laws and procedural issues, simplifying system-related issues. Further, the council will take up the matter of compensation cess to states.

Last time, the states were given options for borrowing money to fulfil the shortfall in revenue "due to COVID-19 and economic slowdown". Some concrete decision in this regard is expected soon, the press release further said. (ANI)

