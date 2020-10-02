Rajasthan: Minor boy detained on charges of raping girl who dies after taking poison

A minor boy was detained on the charges of raping a girl who died after allegedly taking poison on Wednesday in Banswara, Rajasthan Police said on Thursday. The girl, also a minor, was undergoing treatment at a local hospital after allegedly consuming poison on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kishor Kumar told ANI on Thursday that the minor boy was booked on the charges of rape on the basis of a statement by the girl's mother. "Whether the girl was raped will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is out," he said, adding it, however, seemed to be a case related to a love affair between the two. "The minor boy has been detained. Further probe is on." Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Harendra Ninama echoed: "As per the information that I have received, the girl was having an affair with a boy. Her father wanted her to get married somewhere else. The girl was disturbed with this and started living with the boy's family."

The Banswara MLA added the girl took poison, after which the boy and his family members took her to the local hospital where she died during treatment. "The police are probing the case. They cannot arrest anybody until the medical report is out." (ANI)