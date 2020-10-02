Himachal CM offers tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur offered floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at the historic The Ridge on Friday on the occasion of 151st birth anniversary of the Father of Nation.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:06 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur offered floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at the historic The Ridge on Friday on the occasion of 151st birth anniversary of the Father of Nation. The Chief Minister termed him as an apostle of simplicity, peace and harmony, a press release issued by the State government said.
He also offered floral tributes on the memorial of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. A number of artists presented devotional songs on the occasion.
Among those who also paid floral tributes includes Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLA Rakesh Singha and Mayor Municipal Corporation Shimla Satya Kaundal. (ANI)
