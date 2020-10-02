JP Nadda, Adityanath extend greetings on Gandhi Jayanti

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended their greetings on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. "A salute to the father of the nation on the occasion of his birth anniversary. It is a true tribute to Gandhiji to embrace the spirit of world welfare by adopting the path of integrity, humanity, social harmony, cleanliness etc," tweeted BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen spinning the charkha at the Kshetriya Shri Gandhi Ashram in Hazratganj, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday. "A great tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the great Father of the Nation, who showed the path of non-violence to the modern world, the great social reformer, from Antyodaya to Samajodaya and Swadeshi to Swavalamban philosophy. Bapu's entire life is a message of humanity. The whole world is getting inspiration from him," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched 'Swachhata Pakhwara' on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. He said, "Desilting of sewers and waterworks of government departments will be carried out in these 15 days. I appeal to people to participate in the fight for cleanliness." Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world. Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)